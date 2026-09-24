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Sep 24, 2026

Fed officials speak up on inflation

Warsh may be staying mum, but other central bankers have filled the void. Plus: Layoff pivots, catastrophe modeling, and a potato bust.

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Fed officials speak up on inflation
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

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Fed officials speak up on inflation