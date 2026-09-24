Fed officials speak up on inflation

Warsh may be staying mum, but other central bankers have filled the void. Plus: Layoff pivots, catastrophe modeling, and a potato bust.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh thinks Fed officials have tipped their hand too much in the past about their future plans for interest rates. But he hasn’t been able to keep everybody else quiet.
And that change could be for the better.
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott talks with LaTisha Grant, executive managing broker with TAS Realty Group, about the state of the Houston housing market.
El Niño years bring hurricanes and typhoons to unusual places, says catastrophe modeler Dan Ward.
Farmers nationwide grew way too many potatoes, flooding the market and crashing the price.