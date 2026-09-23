Tension grows in the housing market

Mortgage rates hit a more-than-two-year high last week. But sellers keep sellin’. Plus: Artist residencies, distance running, and Nashville hot chicken.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a more than two-year high last week, sending mortgage applications down for the third consecutive week.
“The bond market is often seen as the boring sibling to the stock market,” said Robin Wigglesworth. “I think that's completely wrong. It is the bedrock to the entire financial system.”
The sport’s resurgence even has spin-bike icon Peloton diversifying into treadmills.
Artists have started taking up residency rather than touring. It’s changing the music industry.
Nashville hot chicken, a style credited to Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in 1945, has spread to thousands of restaurants worldwide.