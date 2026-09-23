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Sep 23, 2026

Tension grows in the housing market

Mortgage rates hit a more-than-two-year high last week. But sellers keep sellin’. Plus: Artist residencies, distance running, and Nashville hot chicken.

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Tension grows in the housing market
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