Time for a diesel export ban?

Experts say cutting off diesel exports to lower prices is likely to backfire. Plus: Public debt, Trump’s meeting with President Xi, small bank mergers, and the crude oil spread.
That’s a big gap between the financial world’s price of oil versus what people are actually paying to get a physical delivery of a barrel of oil.
President Trump and China’s Leader Xi Jinping are meeting this week. Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, previews what to expect from that meeting.
Productive cows, sluggish sales to restaurants, and the protein craze are all playing roles in bringing prices down.
Some senators and governors are calling on the Trump administration to temporarily ban diesel exports to boost domestic supply. Experts say it might not work as well as they hope.
Bank consolidation has been happening for decades, and its pace has sped up in recent years. Borrowers and depositors are experiencing a number of side-effects.