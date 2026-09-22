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Sep 22, 2026

Time for a diesel export ban?

Experts say cutting off diesel exports to lower prices is likely to backfire. Plus: Public debt, Trump’s meeting with President Xi, small bank mergers, and the crude oil spread.

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Time for a diesel export ban?
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

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Time for a diesel export ban?