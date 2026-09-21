The state of U.S.-China trade

Where do things stand ahead of President Trump’s meeting with President Xi? Plus: the neutral rate, high copper prices, and “weekend lunch.”
Tariffs have come down, but they’re still higher than they were under the Biden administration.
The price of copper usually tells us a lot about the future of global economic growth. But recent developments could make it less accurate as an economic indicator.
Courtenay Brown at Axios helps break down the neutral rate, and why Fed Chairman Warsh might think policy isn't all that restrictive right now.
The job search site Monster ranked the best cities for young workers based on affordability and job prospects.
As fall's seasonal travel slowdown arrives, airlines are beginning to cut routes and flights that can no longer turn a profit at current fuel costs.
Brunch has long been a staple of the modern weekend. But the combination meal of eggs Benedict and boozy mimosas is losing popularity .