Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Sep 21, 2026

The state of U.S.-China trade

Where do things stand ahead of President Trump’s meeting with President Xi? Plus: the neutral rate, high copper prices, and “weekend lunch.”

Download
The state of U.S.-China trade
Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team