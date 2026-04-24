When does AI become a spending suck?

Should an AI agent cost more than an employee’s salary? Plus: Tariff refunds, consumer spending, and a conversation about the latest economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal calls up Catherine Rampell at MSNOW and the Bulwark and David Gura at Bloomberg to talk about the dropped DOJ investigation into the Fed, the new Fed chair’s confirmation hearings, and declining consumer sentiment.
Tech companies heavily subsidized AI use in the early days. But now, particularly with the advent of AI agents, spending on AI can start to rival employees’ salaries.
Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, describes how business is going during the first week of tariff refunds.
The maker of Pampers, Dawn, and other consumer staples reported a 7% net sales increase over last year. That’s not just because of higher prices — consumers also bought more of their products.
Janie Trinh and Stephanie Ellingwood talk about opening Untamed Spirits, the first women’s sports bar in LA.