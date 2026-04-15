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Apr 15, 2026

"Resilience" is the word of the week

Big banks say consumer resilience bolstered their latest earnings reports. Plus: China’s oil reserves, tariff refund paperwork, and an industrial textile printing factory.

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"Resilience" is the word of the week
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