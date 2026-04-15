"Resilience" is the word of the week

Big banks say consumer resilience bolstered their latest earnings reports. Plus: China’s oil reserves, tariff refund paperwork, and an industrial textile printing factory.
The word “resilient” came up in multiple earnings calls this week.
American consumption helps drive the global economy. The workers powering it are halfway across the world.
Federal customs authorities are set to begin processing refunds next week for import taxes struck down by the Supreme Court. But for small businesses, the process could get complicated.
China had more than a billion barrels of crude oil in reserve when the war in Iran disrupted the market. The country has also spent years diversifying its energy sources and accelerating electrification.
Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put a Plant On It, said the prolonged cold weather plus nervousness among consumers has led to a decrease in sales.