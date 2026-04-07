The crackdown on prediction market insider trading

Eddie Murphy’s “Trading Places” helps us explain. Plus: Inflation expectations, durable goods orders, and the petrodollar system.
The New York Fed’s survey shows people expect inflation to hit 3.4% in a year. That’s up from an expectation of 3% in February, before the war in the Middle East started.
As some countries work to reduce their reliance on American currency, the petrodollar system may be next.
The ‘80s comedy depicts an insider trading scheme that spurred new regulation. How it will apply to prediction markets is still unsettled.
Orders were down 1.4% in February, extending a pattern that predates the war in the Middle East.
As some large hub airports face growing congestion, the nation’s many smaller airports could play a role in relieving traffic.