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Apr 7, 2026

The crackdown on prediction market insider trading

Eddie Murphy’s “Trading Places” helps us explain. Plus: Inflation expectations, durable goods orders, and the petrodollar system.

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The crackdown on prediction market insider trading
Theo Marie-Courtois/AFP via Getty Images

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