Wine country is heating up

As climate change drives hotter, drier summers, vineyard owners are adapting. Plus: Copper prices are falling, investors worry about private credit, and FedEx gives same-day delivery another shot.
After years of pouring money into private credit, high-profile defaults and AI jitters have investors running for the exits.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised labor productivity in Q4 of 2025 downward from 2.8% to 1.8%. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal breaks down the numbers and what they could mean for the future of this economy.
Copper’s usefulness makes it a key barometer for optimism about future economic growth. Well, the price, and that optimism, are falling.
Domestic shipping lanes are not immune to geopolitical events and the shipping challenges that follow.
This time, FedEx is working with another company to complete the fast deliveries consumers are getting used to.
As climate change drives hotter, drier summers, vineyard owners are turning to grape varietals more suited to warmer weather.