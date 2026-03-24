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Mar 24, 2026

Wine country is heating up

As climate change drives hotter, drier summers, vineyard owners are adapting. Plus: Copper prices are falling, investors worry about private credit, and FedEx gives same-day delivery another shot.

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Wine country is heating up
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace

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