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Jan 8, 2026

Productivity climbs — without hiring to match

Employers are hesitant to hire and workers are stretched thin. Plus: Retailers regroup post-holidays, NYC to expand free child care, and river communities “build” whitewater waves.

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Productivity climbs — without hiring to match
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

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