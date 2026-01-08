Productivity climbs — without hiring to match

Employers are hesitant to hire and workers are stretched thin. Plus: Retailers regroup post-holidays, NYC to expand free child care, and river communities “build” whitewater waves.
The Labor Department’s shutdown-delayed report shows third quarter productivity grew at the fastest pace in two years — a 4.9% annualized gain.
Dylan Demery, owner of She's Fly in Fort Collins, Colorado, reflects on a successful holiday season for her business.
Alexandra Petri at The Atlantic spent five months attempting to do federal work targeted for cuts — including forecasting the weather and collecting price data.
Two year-olds in “high-need” areas will be the first to benefit from free child care that older preschoolers already receive.
Colina Bruce at Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle talks about the end of the holiday retail season.
Employers announced 8% fewer layoffs in December than a year earlier.
Phillip Rollins, owner of the record, comic, and toy store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, describes how his holiday season went and what he's hoping to see this year.
These “perfect waves” attract kayakers, river surfers, and plenty of visitors.