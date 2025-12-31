What's next for the job market in 2026

Plus: Solar panels, influencer shopaganda, rent control, and tribute bands.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 16,000, to 199,000, well below what economists were expecting. It’s the second-lowest reading in the last two years.
LA has had rent control for decades. Still, most of the city’s renters pay more than what the federal government considers affordable.
Mia Sato at The Verge talks about how influencers have changed the internet.
Incentives disappeared, but 2025 still belonged to the sun.
“It’s just like the real thing, but less expensive,” said tribute band booking agent Michael Twombly.