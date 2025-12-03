Marketplace®

Plus: Plastic waste, holiday shopping, carbon emissions, and import prices.
Jobs lost at small businesses totaled 120,000 last month. What does that portend for larger companies?
“Buy now, pay later” transactions, which are essentially zero-interest, short-term loans, topped $1 billion for the first time this past Cyber Monday.
In her new book “The Problem with Plastic,” a former EPA official looks at the costs of plastic overproduction and how we can move beyond it
"In comparison to what I've been through in the last year, things are just going really well," said Hannah Burnisky, woner of Cold Mountain Art Collective in Canton, North Carolina.
Overall, import prices remained unchanged. But that's before you add in tariffs.
A group of states on the East Coast has been operating a cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions for years. But the compact made headlines this fall as some states weighed whether to join the effort.