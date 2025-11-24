Are more Americans working multiple jobs?

Signs point to yes. Plus: We check in with small business owners about the holiday shopping season, and homeownership as a single person is tricky in this economy.
Like in the U.S., tech firms developing AI in China have had a rocky few weeks.
Dylan Demery, owner of She's Fly, a women's fly-fishing outfitter in Fort Collins, Colorado, talks about how she's prepared her business for the holiday shopping season.
“How can you know what your financial situation is going to look like in a month?” said one expert.
Annemarie Conte at Wirecutter bought a 450-pound mystery pallet of returned Amazon goods. Inside, she found a lot of polyester and a lot of info about why consumers return.
According to recent data from Zillow, housing inventory and pending home sales both rose 5% last month.
Uptick in restaurant jobs often means people are hedging but taking on a second job.