Off-price retailers shine as consumer moods sour

Plus: Small-scale farmers, a supply chain slowdown, and a recap of the week’s economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Greg Ip of the Wall Street Journal about the delayed September jobs report, what government economic data is still missing, and dissent among Federal Reserve governors heading into the December FOMC meeting.
Political partisanship has become so persistent in sentiment surveys that some economists say it’s getting harder to accurately measure moods of consumers.
It could be a sign that importers already have the goods they need. It could also be a sign that the economy will dip into a “freight recession.”
TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, reported strong third quarter earnings and raised its profit forecast for months ahead.