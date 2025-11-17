Why we've got an eye on this week's corporate earnings

Big box retailers and Wall Street darling Nvidia are set to report. Plus: air traffic control, sour candy, and a nuclear power plant.
We’ll also hear from Home Depot and Lowe’s soon.
The National Association of Realtors' outlook shows sales jumping next year due to falling mortgage rates, especially in cities like Houston that have seen a construction boom.
Much of the nuclear power world has eyes on a Bill Gates-backed project near Kemmerer, Wyoming. As it inches closer to its 2030 opening date, the town struggles to meet its own infrastructure needs.
Some are calling for the FAA's budget for air traffic control to be detached from Washington budget fights.
Nvidia designs the semiconductors used to develop, teach and run AI on computers around the world. It reports earnings on Wednesday.
Demand for sour flavors — in everything from cocktails to candy — is on the rise.