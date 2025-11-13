Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Nov 13, 2025

What happens when the data takes a month off?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics gets back to work. Plus: Secret subscriber numbers, long-term investing, and solar power projects.

Download
What happens when the data takes a month off?
FinkAvenue/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

What happens when the data takes a month off?