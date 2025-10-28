Plus: Home goods, accessibility renovations, academic fraud and school lunch debt.
Transformative new technology — the internet, the car, the steam engine — historically leads to new, better jobs for humans. What about AI?
The consumer confidence index from The Conference Board fell slightly in October, showing that consumers are still anxious about the economy and the job market.
The home furnishings marketplace has done well thanks to smaller purchases.
Nine-year-old Savanna Bradley is completely immobile. As she grew, the need to find a home that fit both her needs and the rest of the family’s grew, too.
A pandemic-era program allowed schools to provide free meals for all students. Since it ended, some students have been racking up unpaid meal debt.
From fraudulent research coming out of paper mills, to data fabrication showing up in published papers, academic journals have a quality control issue on their hands.