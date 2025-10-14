Marketplace®

Consumers and small business owners may be increasingly blue, but big banks are thriving. Plus: Battery makers, romance novels and an Airbnb.
One big reason the banks are thriving is the number of mergers, acquisitions and IPOs have increased over the past quarter.
Microsoft ended automatic, free updates for Windows 10 users, potentially rendering millions of computers increasingly obsolete.
Companies that make the high-capacity batteries that usually end up in EVs are now shifting focus to supplying data centers and storage for energy producers.
Bonnie Rough said she’s had an unusually low number of guests from abroad this year
The latest NFIB survey of small businesses found nearly a quarter of small businesses raised prices last month. And nearly a third plan to do so in the next three months.
“Romance print sales last year actually pulled the entire industry into the black,” said writer and journalist Rebecca Ackermann.