Marketplace®

The U.S. dollar is hovering around a two-month high, for reasons both domestic and international. Plus: private clubs, silver price records, and our complicated tax system.
The dollar is hovering around a two-month high. Up until a couple months ago its value had been falling since January. What’s behind the uptick? And what forces may end this trend?
The U.S. tax code is filled loopholes — credits, write-offs, exceptions and exemptions. This complicated system is costly and time-consuming for taxpayers. And it’s pretty unique to the U.S.
Its underperformance in recent years could be a sign of weakness in the labor market
Silver was trading at an all-time high of more than $50 an ounce on the London market Thursday, surpassing a record set 45 years ago
Cities like Jacksonville, Florida, have a growing number of high income households, which are increasingly driving consumer spending.