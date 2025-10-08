Our economic future is a black box

President Donald Trump’s policy whims make it difficult for economists to forecast what’s next. Plus: Las Vegas, American furniture manufacturing and adjustable-rate mortgages.
The magnitude of recent policy changes has little precedent in recent history.
A new, 10% tariff on furniture goes into effect next week. We hear from an American furniture manufacturer about what that means for business.
Restaurants and snack companies are moving towards high-protein foods and smaller portions.
High interest rates have spurred the resurgence of adjustable-rate mortgages. But ARMs are a little different from what you may remember.
Marketplace's David Brancaccio visited Las Vegas to dig into why tourism spending is down — and what it might signal for the greater U.S. economy.