Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 2, 2025

On track for a layoffs record

Also in this episode: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” author and showrunner Jenny Han, recession indicators and a lithium mine.

Download
On track for a layoffs record
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team