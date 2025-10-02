On track for a layoffs record

Also in this episode: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” author and showrunner Jenny Han, recession indicators and a lithium mine.
Although layoffs have been slowing, it's been an especially tough year for government workers and for staff at nonprofits that rely on federal funds.
Kai checks on a couple of recession indicators.
As spending on AI data centers booms, so does spending for industrial outdoor storage, where companies store tools, trailers, and other equipment.
The Department of Energy said the U.S. is taking a 5% equity ownership in Lithium Americas, a company that’s working to open up one of the world’s largest lithium mines at Thacker Pass in Nevada.
The author and showrunner behind the hit Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” talks about her writing process, how she picks the show’s music, and more.