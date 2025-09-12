Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Sep 12, 2025

Small firms cross their fingers for a rate cut

We explain why interest rates have an outsize impact on smaller businesses. Plus: Economic headlines, a New Orleans florist, and powerful scents.

Download
Small firms cross their fingers for a rate cut
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Small firms cross their fingers for a rate cut