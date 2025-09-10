Why have some prices stayed put?

Raising prices to account for higher costs comes at, well, a cost. Plus: a fantasy author’s economic reality, the “double tax” faced by Black women, and falling bond yields.
The bond market reflects where investors think the economy is headed, long-term.
Energy and food are vital to the U.S. economy -- but they also complicate headline inflation numbers.
In her new book, author and PhD student Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman looks at how both gender and race cost Black women — and how policy can help address those costs.
They aren’t just worried about upsetting their customers. Many face a number of other obstacles to raising prices, even as their costs have increased this year.
Julie Leong talks about the financial challenges of being an author full time, and how that led to her decision to go back to a job in the tech industry.