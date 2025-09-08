The U.S. may begin to lag in manufacturing advancements if it severs ties with China. Plus, three small business owners share updates and the largest employer in Altadena, California, partially reopens.
It’s growing its trade with developing and devloped countries alike, putting U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage.
Todd Adams, president of Sanitube, gives a updated dispatch on business ahead of next week's producer price index report.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Craig Sloane, general manager of Altadena Town & Country Club, about reopening and their plans for rebuilding the clubhouse.
Colina Bruce at Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washingon, describes how things are going ahead of August inflation data releases.
The fintech app that popularized memestocks has edged its way into the mainstream.
And retailers are cashing in by catering to high-spending shoppers.
Ahead of inflation data out later this week, Kristin Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, describes how she's dealing with costs right now.