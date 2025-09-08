Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Sep 8, 2025

The price of limiting trade with China

The U.S. may begin to lag in manufacturing advancements if it severs ties with China. Plus, three small business owners share updates and the largest employer in Altadena, California, partially reopens.

Download
The price of limiting trade with China
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

The price of limiting trade with China