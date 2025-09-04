Marketplace®

We explain. Plus: destigmatizing layoffs, loan demand and a CPI walkthrough.
Slower demand for imports combined with a greater supply of ships means lower shipping costs overall.
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors is in the news, but don’t forget that five of the twelve people voting on interest rates are Fed regional bank presidents.
Melanie Ehrenkranz writes Laid Off, a newsletter she describes as “the coolest place on the internet to talk about being laid off.”
According to the August Beige Book, nearly every district reported a modest rise in demand for loans.
Nicole Cervi at Wells Fargo explains how she uses public inflation and jobs data in her work.