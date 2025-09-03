Marketplace®

We analyze what’s next for the labor market. Plus: homeownership blues, TikTok sitcoms, and retailer ad revenue.
Hiring in health care has helped propel the job market, but that momentum is slowing.
Amazon launched its third party ad service in January and Macy’s is the biggest brand yet to sign on.
A scripted comedy series on TikTok has racked up over 4 million views. Most viewers don’t know that it’s a marketing campaign.
The number of households that are homeowners in the U.S. has fallen, ever so slightly, by 0.1% year on year. Still, today’s homeownership rate of 65% is par for the course.
Eric Hilt at Wellesley College, Carola Frydman at Northwestern University, and Tom Stapleford at Norte Dame University tell us how the U.S. become the gold standard for economic data.
Employers have added an anemic 35,333 jobs per month since May.