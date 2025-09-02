Short-term corporate borrowing climbs

What does that say about our current economic situation? Plus: China, India, and Russia’s growing oil and gas alliance, Y2K nostalgia garb, and a homebuyer in New York City.
With fears of tariffs, government debt, and inflation raising longer-term interest rates, shorter-term borrowing can look more attractive.
From the CHIPS Act to the U.S. revoking a waiver it had granted TSMC to use U.S. machinery, the government is trying to have a heavy hand in this global industry.
At Marketplace, we cover a lot of hard data. But soft data can be just as important.
Topher Soltys and his husband bought a place in New York City earlier this year, and saw their monthly housing costs double.
Leaders of Russia, China and India met on Monday to show a unified front in light of U.S. trade policies
The resurgence of Y2K fashion has been on trend for a while now: low rise jeans, wired headphones, bucket hats and so on. But plenty of brands are failing at capturing the favor of Gen Z consumers.