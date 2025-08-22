Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Aug 22, 2025

Chili's is back (baby back, baby back)

You can thank viral mozzarella cheese pulls and an appeal to Gen Z diners. Plus: Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, electric bills, and the housing market.

Download
Chili's is back (baby back, baby back)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team