Chili's is back (baby back, baby back)

You can thank viral mozzarella cheese pulls and an appeal to Gen Z diners. Plus: Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, electric bills, and the housing market.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Heather Long at the Navy Federal Credit Union about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, and what it might signal about future rate cuts.
And many of them are denying that the president’s import taxes are to blame.
Short answer? Viral fried cheese. Long answer: A strategy of courting Gen Z with kitschy marketing and affordable offerings.
Ivan Penn of the New York Times discusses his reporting on how big tech’s AI data centers are raising electricity costs for households and small businesses.
Home sales climbed by 2% in July, according to the National Association of Realtors, but prices remain high.