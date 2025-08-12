A new era of athlete pay in the U.S.

Today we’re diving into some ongoing battles over athlete pay, from college athletics to the WNBA.

In the case of college sports, a recent lawsuit settlement involving the NCAA allows colleges and universities to pay their athletes directly, which has the potential to transform the financial landscape of college athletics.

“The House v. NCAA settlement is just the latest in what seems to be a kind of peeling back of an onion of how college athletes are being paid,” said sports journalist Kennington Lloyd Smith III.

On the show today, Smith explains how college athlete pay has evolved, how the recent House v. NCAA settlement could strain athletic departments, and what could come from the WNBA players’ current fight for more equitable pay. Plus, the sports private equity firms are eyeing.

Then, we’ll hear how one listener got involved in local government. Plus, Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Declan Farmer answers the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today: