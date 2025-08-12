Marketplace®

Marketplace Tech

Aug 12, 2025

Travelers aren't big fans of TSA's facial recognition program, report finds

Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, which recently released a report on the TSA's biometric scanning technology, says that 74% of surveyed individuals were unaware they could opt out of the facial screening.

Travelers aren't big fans of TSA's facial recognition program, report finds
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the Transportation Security Administration has been piloting facial recognition at security checkpoints. The tech is now used at hundreds of airports where you queue up for the security line.

TSA says travelers can decline without recourse, but opting out can be complicated, according to a recent report from the non-profit Algorithmic Justice League. Joy Buolamwini is president of the organization and co-authored that report.

