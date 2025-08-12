Marketplace®

In recent years, the Transportation Security Administration has been piloting facial recognition at security checkpoints. The tech is now used at hundreds of airports where you queue up for the security line.

TSA says travelers can decline without recourse, but opting out can be complicated, according to a recent report from the non-profit Algorithmic Justice League. Joy Buolamwini is president of the organization and co-authored that report.

