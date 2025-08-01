Marketplace®

Episode 1439Aug 1, 2025

The future of economic data under Trump

We’ll break down the historic jobs reports revisions that prompted Trump to fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Following a weaker-than-expected jobs report today, President Trump ordered the firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed, without evidence, that the data was rigged. It’s an unprecedented move with potentially enormous consequences for our understanding of the U.S. economy. We’ll explain. And, we’ll get into how Trump’s tariffs are destabilizing economies across globe. Plus, we’ll weigh in on tariff “rebates” and pricier desserts during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

