Marketplace®

Following a weaker-than-expected jobs report today, President Trump ordered the firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed, without evidence, that the data was rigged. It’s an unprecedented move with potentially enormous consequences for our understanding of the U.S. economy. We’ll explain. And, we’ll get into how Trump’s tariffs are destabilizing economies across globe. Plus, we’ll weigh in on tariff “rebates” and pricier desserts during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
