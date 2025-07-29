Marketplace®

Consumer confidence grew last month, but Americans remain cautious about the labor market. Plus: the resurgence children’s magazines, ethics in AI music, and a foreign investment math lesson.
Trade math doesn't lie.
Survey data from The Conference Board shows Americans are feeling better about the economy than they were earlier in the year, but concerns about the job market linger.
The rising volume of AI “bands” on streaming platforms presents an ethical dilemma.
While all sorts of child- and tween-focused magazines of the previous decades are no more, a new generation of print magazines for kids is emerging.
The Trump administration’s tariffs are raising costs for businesses, reducing the benefits of productivity improvements.
Thousands of grocery stores around the country rely on customers who pay with SNAP benefits. Some could close because of cuts Congress just approved to the food assistance program.