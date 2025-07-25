Dynamic pricing isn't new, but AI and our personal data have made it more widespread.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses the week's latest economic news with Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg for the Weekly Wrap.
Memesters took the likes of Kohl’s and Krispy Kreme on a wild ride.
The Federal Reserve has stayed the course, stalling rate cuts as they wait to see the impact of President Donald Trump’s Tariffs. Vivian Gueler, CFO of Pacific Trust Group, spoke about mortgage rate expectations for the coming year.
Fast, efficient analysis of customers’ shopping and social media habits gives companies a leg up when it comes to dynamic pricing.
Candance Monaghan is the founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, an annual event at her family’s farm in Botetourt County, VA.