Marketplace®

Episode 1429Jul 18, 2025

Trump administration gives ICE access to Medicaid records

The data disclosure is part of the ongoing push to crack down on immigration.

Protesters chant and hold signs calling for due process and an end to deportations during a rally in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Trump administration has agreed to share the data of millions of Medicaid enrollees with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in an effort to locate immigrants who may be undocumented in the U.S. We discuss the implications of this agreement. And, we explain a White House executive order in the works than plans to target AI models seen as too “woke.” We get into how that aligns with the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

