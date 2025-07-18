The Trump administration has agreed to share the data of millions of Medicaid enrollees with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in an effort to locate immigrants who may be undocumented in the U.S. We discuss the implications of this agreement. And, we explain a White House executive order in the works than plans to target AI models seen as too “woke.” We get into how that aligns with the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Federal funding for public media has been eliminated. This is a critical time for public media, including Marketplace. Give now: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

