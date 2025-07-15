From 'rizz' to 'unalive': How social media algorithms are changing the way we talk

"Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language" Adam Aleksic

Sticking out your “gyat” for the “rizzler.” You're so “skibidi.” If those sentences made any sense to you, you're probably acquainted with "algospeak," a kind of internet slang on steroids that spreads through viral short-form videos on platforms like TikTok.

It's the topic of a new book by Adam Aleksic titled "Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language." He’s a trained linguist and also an influencer who goes by the handle "Etymology Nerd" online. True to his calling, he told us what he means when he uses the term algospeak.

