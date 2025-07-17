ICE uses insurance fraud database to search for deportation targets

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is getting a $75 billion boost over the next four years to step up mass deportations. The agency has reportedly been given daily quotas to meet, and it's using novel resources to meet them, according to Joseph Cox, reporter at the tech news site 404 Media.

Last month, he reported that ICE was working with the data analytics company Palantir to centralize immigration data. And most recently, he said, ICE has gained access to an insurance claims database called ISO ClaimSearch, which was set up to prevent insurance fraud.

Cox told Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino that ICE is able to see granular personal data for those noted in an insurance claim.

