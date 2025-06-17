The various contracts Palantir has with the federal government

Palantir makes software that looks for patterns in data — and various federal agencies have relied on it for years.

But the contracts are growing in number, just as the Trump administration is reportedly trying to construct a centralized database on Americans' personal information, combining data from various agencies. That's brought Palantir renewed scrutiny. Joseph Cox has been following all of this at the tech news site 404 Media.

