Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Jun 17, 2025

The various contracts Palantir has with the federal government

Joseph Cox, reporter at the tech news site 404 Media, says data analytics company Palantir has been working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to track migrants in real time.

Download
The various contracts Palantir has with the federal government
JHVEPhoto/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Palantir makes software that looks for patterns in data — and various federal agencies have relied on it for years.

But the contracts are growing in number, just as the Trump administration is reportedly trying to construct a centralized database on Americans' personal information, combining data from various agencies. That's brought Palantir renewed scrutiny. Joseph Cox has been following all of this at the tech news site 404 Media.

More on this

Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans” from The New York Times

This Is Palantir’s Justification for Building ICE’s Master Database” from 404 Media

Correcting the Record: Responses to the May 30, 2025 New York Times Article on Palantir” from Palantir

The Team