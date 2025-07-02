Reading the labor market tea leaves

What can a consumer spending pullback do to the job market? Plus: Why the U.S. dollar has been falling and how economists analyze hiring data.
Labor costs are a big component of the cost of services, and consumer spending on services accounts for nearly half of this economy.
The U.S. economy is still a good investment, if you look at growth and high interest rates, but investors are rattled by high tariffs and high deficits.
“I think what you see in this partnership, the residency, is exactly what we've always talked about,” said co-founder Teo Hunter. “Racial equity is a tide that lifts all ships.”
Private sector employment fell last month, but wage growth is still on the rise. The unemployment rate is fairly low by historical standards.
“Trade is hugely important to agriculture, and consistency is important to agriculture,” said Brian Duncan, president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “We need some signed agreements that provide some certainty and some security.”