Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jul 2, 2025

Reading the labor market tea leaves

What can a consumer spending pullback do to the job market? Plus: Why the U.S. dollar has been falling and how economists analyze hiring data.

Download
Reading the labor market tea leaves
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team