Marketplace®

“We're going to see a lot more class actions in the future on behalf of businesses,” said Anthony Sanders at the Institute for Justice.
The Supreme Court released an important decision involving the Affordable Care Act last week. It involves what types of preventive care can be mandated for coverage as part of health insurance plans and who gets to decide that.
Instead of Italy, consider … Albania?
Friday’s decision limits the circumstances under which the court can issue nationwide injunctions — orders that stop a federal law or policy from being enforced while court battles play out.