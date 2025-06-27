Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jun 27, 2025

All eyes on the inflation data

Disposable income dipped in May. What does this slowdown in income growth mean for the broader economy? Plus, the future of charitable giving.

Download
All eyes on the inflation data
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team