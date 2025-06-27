All eyes on the inflation data

Disposable income dipped in May. What does this slowdown in income growth mean for the broader economy? Plus, the future of charitable giving.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Bloomberg’s Kate Davidson and the Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip about this week’s economic data, a potential extension of the 90-day tariff pause, and the rest of the week’s economic news.
Income growth is still outpacing inflation, but that gap is narrowing and could start to impact consumer spending.
GoFundMe's Tim Cadogan says Uber normalized getting into strangers' vehicles. He wants to flip the script in the same way when it comes to asking for help.
As innovative new drugs flow from China, some see an opportunity, others a threat.
In recent years, the brand tried to appeal to a mass market and ended up having to heavily discount its shoes. A new CEO is changing that approach.