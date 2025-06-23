Marketplace®

Producers are likely to take a “wait and see” approach. Plus, renters, Treasury auctions and a trona mine.
Despite a relief rally in the markets after hostilities seemed to have declined in Middle East, Martha Gimbel at the Budget Lab at Yale describes where there might yet be some weakness in the economy. Hint: check the bond market.
Just a few short months ago, investors weren’t really showing up for bond auctions.
Global oil prices are simply too low to make it profitable.
The mineral, which goes into baking soda and glass, is Wyoming’s biggest export. The industry is bracing for impacts from reciprocal tariffs.
Existing home sales inched up slightly in May, but high prices and stable rents are keeping many buyers and sellers on the sidelines.
The pandemic slowed down business. Now with tariffs, Kathryn Lundeen, owner of Lundeen’s Gifts in Culver City, California, feels even more uncertain about the future of her business.