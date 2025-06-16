Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace

Jun 16, 2025

The Fed's got an interest rate decision to make

A slate of economic data out this week should help them make sense of this muddy economy. Plus, climate change complicates homeownership and streaming services fine-tune their homepages.

The Fed's got an interest rate decision to make
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

