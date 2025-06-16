The Fed's got an interest rate decision to make

A slate of economic data out this week should help them make sense of this muddy economy. Plus, climate change complicates homeownership and streaming services fine-tune their homepages.
Unfortunately, even hard data may not help them get a clear picture of what’s going on in this economy.
Banks in Japan, England and elsewhere are weighing how tariffs will impact their national economies.
President Donald Trump’s 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs made domestic production more lucrative. But higher prices will cause hardship throughout the manufacturing sector.
The creep of a ghoulish holiday into this sunny season might seem a bit odd, but the sales are there for retailers.
There’s design — and dollars — behind what you see when you open Netflix, Disney+ and other services.
Dan Behm has spent years clearing sand from his Michigan property to keep nearby dunes at bay, hoping to protect a family cottage that’s been part of their summers for generations.