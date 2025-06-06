Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jun 6, 2025

Labor force participation dropped last month

Dwindling options may have kept some potential jobseekers on the sidelines. Plus, Chinese e-commerce companies and West Coast agricultural innovation.

Download
Labor force participation dropped last month
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Labor force participation dropped last month