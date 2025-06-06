Dwindling options may have kept some potential jobseekers on the sidelines. Plus, Chinese e-commerce companies and West Coast agricultural innovation.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks the most recent jobs report, trade talks, and the trade deficit with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Heather Long, chief economist of Navy Federal Credit Union.
Americans 24 and younger are helping drive the trend.
China’s e-commerce sellers are just trying to hang on.
You’re more likely to see work boots than Patagonia vests, but technology is also transforming this farming region near Silicon Valley.
Sandra Uribe De la Fuente’s nonprofit grew out of her own experience of needing help but not knowing where to go.