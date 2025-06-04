Introducing the artificial meteorologist

Microsoft unveils a weather forecasting approach powered by artificial intelligence. Plus, how higher steel and aluminum tariffs could hurt U.S. manufacturers.
The 50% tariffs are supposed to apply to foreign-produced steel and aluminum starting from June 4.
The White House is working to formalize some funding cuts it's been pursuing. On Tuesday, it asked Congress to pull back more than $9 billion. That includes funding for foreign aid and public TV and radio.
Tech companies say that AI can predict the weather faster than traditional forecasting.