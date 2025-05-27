Marketplace®

May 27, 2025

Consumer sentiment rebounds

After a collective downward spiral in April, American consumers are feeling a bit sunnier on the future of the economy. Plus: durable goods, bond yields, “maturing” craft breweries and personal data tracking device paranoia.

Consumer sentiment rebounds
