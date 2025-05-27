Consumer sentiment rebounds

After a collective downward spiral in April, American consumers are feeling a bit sunnier on the future of the economy. Plus: durable goods, bond yields, “maturing” craft breweries and personal data tracking device paranoia.
They’re worried about deficits.
One reason for the decline is that companies stockpiled goods in March trying to get ahead of tariffs, and are now pulling back. But it also could signal tough times ahead for the U.S. economy.
The rebound was especially strong after the U.S. and China reached a temporary deal to lower mutual tariffs.
Health anxiety is growing as more and more people use wearable technology that tracks sleep and other biometric data.
Houston is one of the cheaper major metro real estate markets in the country. But homeownership there comes with expensive baggage, like high winds, flooding and power outages.
For the first time in nearly 20 years, more breweries closed than opened in the United States in 2024, according to the Brewers Association.