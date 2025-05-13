Marketplace®

Retailers are more likely to bump up prices by a large chunk down the line than inch them up month to month. Plus, Coinbase joins the S&P 500 and retailers report on their economic realities.
Broken down by category, some of the sectors most impacted by tariffs saw a price decline from last month, including apparel and used cars and trucks.
Dylan Demery, owner of She's Fly based in Fort Collins, Colorado, checks in with updates on her business.
Everyone from manufacturers to retailers are scrambling to take advantage of this trade war truce, but some businesses are still putting future plans on hold
The company is the first of its kind to join the landmark index. Cryptocurrency skeptics and fans alike say that gives the virtual tender a stamp of legitimacy, but can’t agree if it’s warranted.
Eric Vaughn of Eric's I've Been Framed in Detroit, Michigan, talks about how business is going this spring season.
Our retirements savings can have a surprising climate impact
Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City, said good weather has helped business lately.