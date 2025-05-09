For high-end consumers, revenge travel never really stopped

On today’s show: A look at why the travel industry expects strong demand among luxury travelers.
Let's better understand the new trade deal governing imports and exports between the United States and the United Kingdom — the first of many, President Donald Trump said.
This is a sped-up timeline: When Gates started his foundation 25 years ago, he’d been planning for the money to last several decades after his death.
For high-end consumers, post-lockdown revenge travel never really stopped. For everyone else, there’s a lot of booking hesitancy right now.