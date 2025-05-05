Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

May 5, 2025

How cheap is too cheap?

Oil companies are navigating break-even prices on crude oil. Plus, the global economy can’t quit the U.S. dollar and the U.S. won’t throw out synthetic food dye overnight.

Download
How cheap is too cheap?
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team