How cheap is too cheap?

Oil companies are navigating break-even prices on crude oil. Plus, the global economy can’t quit the U.S. dollar and the U.S. won’t throw out synthetic food dye overnight.
A barrel of oil now sells for less than most companies’ break-even point.
The U.S. added 51,000 health care jobs last month, but proposed cuts to Medicaid could slow hiring.
The U.S. dollar has weakened since January, but even so, it’s still the world’s dominant currency in many ways — you can find it almost anywhere.
Swapping out artificial food dyes for natural products isn’t as simple as replacing blue food coloring with blueberry juice, said Julie Creswell at the New York Times.
Right now, some service businesses are more affected than others by tariffs on goods.
The U.S. has punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which effectively blocks imports. Still, many Chinese EV brands are expanding their markets and going abroad with models that are both packed with features and cheaper.