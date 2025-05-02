Marketplace®

May 2, 2025

Supply chain strain, redux

We’ll hear from small business owners and a drayage company about how tariffs are affecting their sectors. Plus, a recap of this week’s economic news with Greg Ip from the Wall Street Journal and Ana Swanson of the New York Times.

