Marketplace®

We’ll hear from small business owners and a drayage company about how tariffs are affecting their sectors. Plus, a recap of this week’s economic news with Greg Ip from the Wall Street Journal and Ana Swanson of the New York Times.
Entrepreneurs who depend on imports from China have some big — and potentially expensive — decisions to make.
The ports of Los Angeles and the adjacent Port of Long Beach will see traffic plummet in coming weeks.
As fewer and fewer containers are dropped off at ports across the U.S., the drayage industry is set for a downturn. Here’s how one supply chain logistics company is facing the headwinds.