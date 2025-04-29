Marketplace®

Apr 29, 2025

Tariff fears likely shrunk the GDP

Economists expect we’re in for a GDP contraction in tomorrow’s report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis — and that data pre-dates the actual rollout of “Liberation Day” tariffs. Plus, the trade deficit and mini-retirements.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

