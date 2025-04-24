Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Apr 24, 2025

Trump aims axe at community lender fund

Local lenders who rely on the federal program are bracing for the potential loss. Plus, a first-time homebuyer in Anchorage, Alaska, and other world leaders who have championed tariffs.

Download
Trump aims axe at community lender fund
Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Trump aims axe at community lender fund